Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $170.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.