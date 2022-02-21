STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.00 ($56.82).

Shares of STM stock opened at €38.25 ($43.47) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.07.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

