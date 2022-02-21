STMicroelectronics Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after buying an additional 839,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

