StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Buy

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 37.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ORIX by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

