StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Buy

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE IX opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
