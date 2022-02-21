StockNews.com Downgrades Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Buy

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.20. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,206.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

