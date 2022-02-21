StockNews.com Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

