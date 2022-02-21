Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

