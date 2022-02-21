Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

