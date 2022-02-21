Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. 271,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,338. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

