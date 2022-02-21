Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.30% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $60,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.90 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

