Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

