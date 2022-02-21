Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105 million.

SRDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Surmodics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Surmodics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

