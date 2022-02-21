swisspartners Ltd. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $321,789,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

