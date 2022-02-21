swisspartners Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.