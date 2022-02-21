T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDVG. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 183,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.