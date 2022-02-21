Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

