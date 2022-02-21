Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average of $238.58. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

