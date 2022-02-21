TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 808,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.