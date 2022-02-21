TD Securities Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $250.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $237.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

