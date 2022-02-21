TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

