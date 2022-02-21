Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.97.

TECK.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,647. The stock has a market cap of C$24.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.