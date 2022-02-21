Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.97.

TECK.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,647. The stock has a market cap of C$24.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

