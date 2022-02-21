Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.49% of Tenable worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $36,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,200 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB opened at $45.46 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

