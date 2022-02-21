Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tennant stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

