Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $70.61 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108013 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

