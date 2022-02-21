TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 433.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.