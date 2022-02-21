The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. AES posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year sales of $10.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AES.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. AES has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

