The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,000 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

DQ opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

