The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 8,984 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.