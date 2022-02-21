The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $582,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Bank were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

