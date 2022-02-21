The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Safety Insurance Group worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

