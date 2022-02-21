The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.55. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

