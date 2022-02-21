THORChain Price Hits $3.83 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $47.35 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00009851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

