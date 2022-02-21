Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 27,923 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.37% of Five Below worth $36,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $166.30 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

