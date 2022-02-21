Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 494,109 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 224.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.79% of Progyny worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 238.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 98.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 83.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,829 shares of company stock worth $9,528,304. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.14 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

