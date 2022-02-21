Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 220,719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of Cognex worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

