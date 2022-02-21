Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.09 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.83% of Quaker Chemical worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $207.19 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

