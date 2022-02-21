Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.42 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $42,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Prologis by 163.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 331,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 74,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,563,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $142.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

