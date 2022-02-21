Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 28,445 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Guardant Health worth $33,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 35.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

