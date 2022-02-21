Tigress Financial Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,655.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,332.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

