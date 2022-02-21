Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

