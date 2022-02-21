Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 126.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

