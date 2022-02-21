Toroso Investments LLC Has $756,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

