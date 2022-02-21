TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,460 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.