TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $315.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.