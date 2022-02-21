TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,007,000 after purchasing an additional 470,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $399.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

