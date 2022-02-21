Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $70.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 877.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 806.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.