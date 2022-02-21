Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $70.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.06.
Shares of TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 877.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 806.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
