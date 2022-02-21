TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TACT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $116,164.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $455,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

