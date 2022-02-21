Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RIG opened at $3.35 on Monday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255,959 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Transocean by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Transocean by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Transocean by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

