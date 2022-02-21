Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “
TGS stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
