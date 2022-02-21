Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.