Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Traton has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

