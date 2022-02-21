Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $222,060.49

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $222,060.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,507.30 or 1.00129055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00366222 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

